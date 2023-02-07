Glatfelter (GLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th.

Glatfelter Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 162.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 560,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 4,183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 555,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 542,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3,865.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 531,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 518,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glatfelter Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.