Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,152,000 after acquiring an additional 441,234 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

