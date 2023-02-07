Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.