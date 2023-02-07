FY2022 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

Baxter International Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

