Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Cut by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

