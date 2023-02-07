Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $276.81 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,285. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

