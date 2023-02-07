Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VBR opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

