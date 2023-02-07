Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $322.86 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.46.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

