Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

