Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,878,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after buying an additional 519,339 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 568,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 452,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.