Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 146,878 Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,878 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,099,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACX opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

