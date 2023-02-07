Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,513 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603,484 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of LDHA opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

LDH Growth Corp I Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

