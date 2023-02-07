TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,535 ($18.45) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.83) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

