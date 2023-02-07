TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

