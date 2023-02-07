TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 420.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Abiomed by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.60.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.39. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

