Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 262,639,172 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.65. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.68, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.