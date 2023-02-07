Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,421 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

