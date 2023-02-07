Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,734 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $7,366,508 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

