Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chemours by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Chemours Price Performance

About Chemours

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

