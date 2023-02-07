Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,080,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

