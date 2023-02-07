East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Lowered by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

