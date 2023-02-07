Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

