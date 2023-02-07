Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
BAH stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.