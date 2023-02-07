The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

