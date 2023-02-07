Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,236 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9 %

About Regency Centers

NASDAQ REG opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

