Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,798 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

