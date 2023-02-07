L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

