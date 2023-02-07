Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

