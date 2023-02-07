USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 89,887 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,887 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

