USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,465 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 505.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

