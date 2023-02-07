USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 14,133 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Shares of IQV opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

