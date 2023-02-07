USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,131 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

CARR stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

