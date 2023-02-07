Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 574 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.