Metis Global Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

