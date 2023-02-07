Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Residential Secure Income Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of RESI opened at GBX 77.81 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.57. Residential Secure Income has a one year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41).
About Residential Secure Income
Further Reading
- Anhui Conch: Opportunity With Cement Solid Cash Flows
- Is Biotech Immunocore About To Make A 25% Price Move?
- Is Merck Stock a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.