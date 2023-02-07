Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RESI opened at GBX 77.81 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.57. Residential Secure Income has a one year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.41).

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

About Residential Secure Income

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.