German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

