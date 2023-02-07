State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

