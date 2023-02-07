State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 349 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.