State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 349 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

