Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $35.38 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,207,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of NIO worth $35,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NIO by 22.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIO by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 121.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. China Renaissance reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.89. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.