Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on February 28th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

PCTN stock opened at GBX 79.31 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £434.33 million and a P/E ratio of 529.33. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.25.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

