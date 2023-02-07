Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88 on February 28th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Picton Property Income Stock Performance
PCTN stock opened at GBX 79.31 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £434.33 million and a P/E ratio of 529.33. Picton Property Income has a 1 year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.25.
Picton Property Income Company Profile
