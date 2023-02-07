UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UKCM opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £743.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.22. UK Commercial Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.80 ($1.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.27.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

