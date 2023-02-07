State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Bunge worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,882,000. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bunge by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 66.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

