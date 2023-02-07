State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 450.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $233.60.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

