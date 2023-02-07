State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 181.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,543 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

