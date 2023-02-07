New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.69% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $145.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

