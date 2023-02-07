Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 177,835 Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 355.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,835 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.55% of BYTE Acquisition worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 12.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

