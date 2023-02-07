Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VTV stock opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
