Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.78% of LatAmGrowth SPAC worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the second quarter worth about $5,976,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth about $5,484,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC during the second quarter worth about $5,292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC during the first quarter worth about $4,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LATG opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

LatAmGrowth SPAC ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

