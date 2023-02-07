Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

