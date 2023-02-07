Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,581 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.57% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $8,040,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance
NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.06.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
