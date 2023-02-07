Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,581 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.57% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $8,040,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.