Sourceless (STR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $128.00 million and approximately $2.70 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00048196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00224476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00630057 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

